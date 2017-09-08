Diya Aur Baati Hum actor Anas Rashid to tie the knot with Heena Iqbal on September 9! Here’s a look at their Haldi ceremony pics

Anas Rashid, who played the role of Sooraj in Star Plus’ popular show Diya Aur Baati Hum, got engaged to Heena Iqbal in April this year. She is a corporate professional from Chandigarh and is fourteen years younger to Anas. The couple is all set to tie the knot on September 9 i.e. tomorrow. It will be a traditional Muslim wedding which will take place at his hometown – Malerkotla, Punjab. The Nikaah will take place on September 9, 2017 and Dawaat-e-walima (reception) on September 10, as per a report in Times of India.

The pre-wedding rituals have already begun. Anas shared a few pictures of himself and his to-be-wife Heena from their mehendi and haldi ceremony on Instagram. The actor wore a white kurta while Heena wore a traditional yellow Punjabi suit and flower jewelry. Anas ensured that he twinned with her by wearing a yellow dupatta.

Talking about the wedding preparations, Anas told Indian Express, “Everyone is really excited at home and we are all geared up with the preparation. Since the entire family is here, we planned to tie the knot in Malerkotla, and when we move to Mumbai, will organize a party there.”

When asked if he has invited his industry friends to Punjab, he added, “Of course they will have to chalk out their schedules but I am sure they will be here with me. There’s not much time left, and we are really busy with the preparation. Heena is happily shopping and finalizing our trousseau. It feels great to see my family being so happy. There’s a sense of positivity and love all around. The wedding ceremony will be in a traditional Muslim way.”

The couple hasn’t decided their honeymoon destination yet. “We haven’t decided on anything yet. Post the wedding rituals, we will come back to Mumbai. We have our whole life ahead, will definitely plan something,” he said.