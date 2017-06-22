DJ movie review, box office collection, story, trailer, songs, Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde

While Bollywood is preparing themselves for the release of Salman Khan’s Sultan, Telugu movie fans are ready to meet Allu Arjun and his 17th movie DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham at the theatres this weekend. DJ, directed by Harish Shankar, Duvvada Jagannadham has Pooja Hegde of Mohenjo Daro fame in the lead role. The movie is produced by Dil Raju with whom Allu Arjun has collaborated to give some real blockbusters like Arya and Parugu previously. If reports have to be believed, Harish Shankar, has tailored the script to appease the fans of Allu Arjun which means DJ will be a treat for them for sure. Though the early posters of the movie had the actor in a typical Brahmin attire and all, it is said that he is playing a hitman in the movie.

Here’s all you need to know about DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham…

The cast

Apart from Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde, the movie also stars Rao Ramesh. Initially, it was rumoured that Shruti Haasan and Kajal Aggarwal were approached for the role of the lead actress, before Pooja Hegde was finalised for the same.

The Story

Though not much details are known about the plot, it is said that Allu Arjun would be playing dual characters in the movie, that promises to have loads of action, thrills, fun and twists.

The Trailer

Just like we hoped, the trailer showed us a good glimpse of DJ the assassin. Also, we saw more of Allu Arjun-Pooja Hegde love story. Their chemistry as we mentioned earlier is on mark! Her gorgeousness and his swag are enough to make them one of the most popular pairs in Tollywood. The cinematography is a class apart. We also caught a glimpse the exotic Abu Dhabi locale. Allu Arjun’s dialogue delivery and powerful screen presence will make you applaud. All in all, the DJ promo is a much watch trailer. Don’t be surprised if this rakes in 5M within a few hours.

The Music

The songs of the movie are quite what you expect from an Allu Arjun movie. The pick of the lot being the title track, Asmaika and Seeti Maar.

Watch or not?

Allu Arjun’s last couple of releases, including 2016’s Sarrainodu, were huge blockbusters at the box office. In fact, he has has been the most consistent performer at the box office these days when it comes to delivering hits. Also the songs and the trailers, as well as the pairing of Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde, have clicked with fans. So expect another blockbuster here.