DJ song Gudilo Badilo Madilo: Allu Arjun’s moves in the teaser will have you swooning over him big time

June is going to be super exciting as Allu Arjun‘s Duvvada Jagannadham is all set to hit theatres on 23rd. While there are three weeks to go, the makers are launching one song after the other to pique our excitement.The album started off with a groovy devotional song – Bhaje Bhaje. The song’s wacky beats got everyone talking because it was a devotional song that was foot tapping and catchy. Next in line is a romantic number – Gudilo Badilo Madilo starring the lead pair Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde. The makers released a teaser of the song. One look at the song and you can’t help but admit heir chemistry is on point. They sure make a good looking pair. It’s hard to believe the two are coming together for the first time. But the bigger highlight is Allu Arjun’s dance moves! He sets the dance floor ablaze with his style and swag! The song has been choreographed by Ganesh Acharya. The project has been helmed by Harish Shankar. The song has already clocked in two million views, now awaiting the other songs from the album !The music has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad. Also read: Duvvada Jagannadham teaser: Allu Arjun- Pooja Hegde’s chemistry is subtle yet intense in this promo

The movie is set for a grand EID release. The teaser has garnered a huge response from fans so the expectation are high. Especially when we got to know this love story has a twist to it. His traditional Brahmin avatar is a farce, he is actually a pro assassin! So this going to be no ordinary love story.

Interestingly, Allu Arjun’s DJ will clash with Salman Khan’s Tubelight as they both share the same release date. It’s a big day for fans as two superstars across different industries are heading for a festive clash. Allu Arjun’s DJ will also share screen space with Jayam Ravi’s Vanamagan, a film directed by AL Vijay.