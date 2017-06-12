DJ star Allu Arjun to announce his next film’s title on June 14

Allu Arjun‘s upcoming movie Duvvada Jagannadham may not have hit theatres yet but talks of his next are alreayd doing the rounds. As per the latest update, Allu Arjun’s next will be announce don June 14 at 8:30 in the morning. The middle of the week will sure begin on an interesting note. The Telugu superstar will soon be seen in Harish Shankar’s Duvvada Jagannadham. The film will showcase the actor in two roles – a Traditional Brahmin caterer and an assassin. This film promises to be a high octane actioner. Allu Arjun has teamed up with Pooja Hegde for the first time. Their chemsitry is another talking point. The movie’s exotic locales have also had fans gushing over this stylish looking film. Considering the rave response the DJ trailer and teaser have received, it looks like Allu Arjun already has a hit in his hands. The music by Dev Sri Prasad also received a thumbs up from fans. This festive season is going to be grand as DJ takes over. Jayam Ravi’s Vanamagan will also release at the same time.

The film’s audio launch was held in Hyderead on June 11. The entire cast and crew were present for this event. Allu Arjun’s son Ayaan turned out to be the real star at this function. His cute antics amused everybody including his father. Also Read: DJ trailer 2: Allu Arjun’s dual character gets more interesting with each promo

#Stylishstar @alluarjun on a roll with super speed planning. With #VakkanthamVamsi New film openin & title announcement on 14th June 8.30am — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 12, 2017

The film’s title that will be annouced on 14th June is directed by Vakkantham Vamsi. Reports suggest the film is titled – Na Peru Surya Na Illu India. The film stars Kannada actress Rashmika Mandanna. An offical announcement will be made day after. The film is already slated for a Sankranti release. Interestingly, Mahesh 24 has also locked in on the same release time. Now that clash between two Tollywood stars will be something to watch out for