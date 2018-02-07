Do not watch this workout video of Deepika Padukone if you are happy eating junk

Deepika Padukone is a fitness junkie, we all know that. Despite her busy schedule, she always takes out time to train. Otherwise how do you think she has that extremely hot body? Of course, she has confessed that she likes eating, so it becomes even more difficult for her to follow a strict workout and diet regimen. Of course, there must be days when Deepika might end up eating junk, but she makes it up for the killer workout the next day. And by killer, we really mean it. I mean, just look at this video of Deepika doing Ferris Wheel on Trapeze so effortlessly. The video was shared by celebrity trainer, Yasmin Karachiwala on her Instagram account.

“Who says #Motivation only happens on #Monday!!!!!! @deepikapadukone can motivate you anyday raising the bar to her own #fitnessgoals constantly. Watch her do the #FerrisWheel on the #Trapeze effortlessly,” read the caption on her post. Check it out: ALSO READ: Is the uncanny resemblance between Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra’s different attires a mere coincidence?

Deepika is garnering a lot of praises for her portrayal of Rani Padmavati in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat. Not only her fans, but veteran actors in the industry are also pleased with her. Her Piku co-star, Amitabh Bachchan sent her handwritten note applauding her performance in the film. And recently, Rekha too sent a gift to Deepika, who shared the picture on her Instagram account. Check it out:

“Deepika was elated to receive a handwritten note along with a gift from Rekhaji. It was a heart touching letter from the veteran actress who expressed her awe and appreciation towards Deepika’s performance in Padmaavat,” a source revealed.

