Do you think Deepika Padukone is the PERFECT choice for Salman Khan’s Kick 2?

We revealed to you exclusively how Deepika Padukone is all set to romance Salman Khan in Kick 2. The makers wanted a fresh pairing for the sequel to the 2014 hit and hence they offered Deepika this part. We all know how Deepika always wanted to work with Khan, so we are certain she will sign the dotted line soon. However, she will be a part of Kick 2 in place of Jacqueline Fernandez. The Sri Lankan beauty had sizzled with Salman in the prequel. However, this time around Salman will be seen romancing Deepika. But before that we want to what you feel about this news. Do you think Deepika Padukone’s jodi with Salman will look hotter than his pairing with Jacqueline in Kick 2?

Jacqueline and Salman turned up the heat with their hot chemistry in Kick, making them crowd’s favourite jodi. They just look too beautiful on the silver screen. Salman and Deepika, on the other hand, have never worked together. However, we have seen their camaraderie on the Bigg Boss several times. They look adorable together and we are sure they will set the silver screen on fire. Anyway, tell us as to who do you think is the perfect choice for Salman Khan’s Kick 2 – Jacqueline or Deepika? Vote in the poll right here and share with us your thoughts about this latest development in the comments section below! (ALSO READ – Not Jacqueline Fernandez, Deepika Padukone will romance Salman Khan in Kick 2? Read exclusive details!)

Even while Jacqueline might not be a part of Salman Khan’s Kick 2, she will be seen pairing with the macho actor in Race 3. So we are sure, Salman and Jacqueline fans won’t be that disappointed by Deepika’s casting for Kick 2. Anyway, stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the dope from B-town right here…