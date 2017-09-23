Do you think Ranbir Kapoor-Mahira Khan make a good couple? Vote now!

Murmurs have now become loud noise. A leaked set of pictures of Mahira Khan and Ranbir Kapoor have popped up online. The world that relies on the neighbouring aunties for the gossip, that calls for no verification, pictures are sure going to speak more than a thousand words. Rumours of the affair between astonishingly beautiful Mahira and Kapoor-heir Ranbir have erupted once again. This time with no space for grievance.

The alleged couple had earlier been spotted in Dubai attending an award show. The cute semi-flirty pictures were enough for speculation. Now, the latest pictures feature Mahira, in a beautiful white dress, hanging out with Ranbir; both taking a smoke break together. A few entertainment portals even managed to spot a love bite on Mahira’s pixelated pictures. What is it with Ranbir and evidence about his relationships coming through paparazzi pictures clicked abroad? His Spain holiday pictures with Katrina Kaif sent internet in a meltdown. After breaking up with Chikni Chameli, Ranbir seems to have moved on to Zaalima. Their getaways sure must be limited to foreign holidays for Mahira has been, sort of, forbidden from the Indian soil. The nation-loving elements might have truly come between a cross-border love story. Ranbir-Mahira’s Gadar, thankfully, has the money and liberty to set off to a beautiful foreign location; New York in case of the latest pictures which belong to a night that unfolded in July, this year.

Mahira, the mother of one, divorced in 2015, is the face of the entertainment industry in Pakistan. Ranbir is the poster boy of Bachna Ae Haseeno, to say the least. Both beautiful, nevertheless. Do you think they make a good couple? Also, we can’t stress enough on the charm of distance and borders playing a role in their tale.

