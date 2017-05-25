Dobaara music review: Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem’s horror drama has some surprisingly good tunes

It’s a really long time since we have seen a really good horror movie in Bollywood. Dobaara – See Your Evil is all set to change that when it releases on June 2. Starring real-life siblings Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem in the lead, Dobaara is an official remake of the Hollywood hit thriller, Oculus. The movie is directed by Prawaal Raman, who has earlier made supernatural movies like Darna Mana Hai, Gayab and 404. Arko Pravo Mukherjee scores the music for the movie. Here’s the review of the soundtrack…

Kaari Kaari

The album is off to a great start with a song that, technically, has no place in a movie that is supposed to be a remake of a terrifying movie. Kaari Kaari is very pleasant and likeable, with some fine vocals from Arko and Asees Kaur. I love the guitar strumming that plays along the song. There is also a reprise version with Palak Dev replacing Asees Kaur. Both are quite recommended!

Humdard

Humdard is a different kind of melancholic song about death and pain. The highlight of the song is Jyotica Tangri’s singing, with Jyotica completely owning the song with her dulcet tones. Even as a composition, Humdard passes more than muster with Arko trying to uses some unusual beats in the song. There is also an ALT version sung by Neha Pandey with Parry G.

Ab Raat

The man has arriveth! Can any soundtrack in Bollywood be made without one Arijit Singh song? Apart from a Salman Khan movie, that is. Ab Raat takes advantage of Arijit Singh’s fine singing skills and makes a decent song, that is pleasant to hear as long as it plays. But it is definitely not the standout song of the album, and neither the best that Arijit has sung in recent times. There is also a Samira version, that is slower and more likable, sung by Samira Koppikar and Jonathan Rebeiro.

Malang

From the first notes itself, we know Malang is quite a different song from the rest in the album. Using trance and hip-hop elements, Malang is the song quite that you would love to hear being played in a club. Sung by Tasha Tah and D Wunder, Malang should be lapped up by lovers of club tracks instantly.

Our verdict

Unless the movie is from the Bhatt camp, we rarely have horror movies with good music. But Arko had provided some really good tunes for the Oculus remake with Kaari Kaari and Malang being the standout.

Our picks

Kaari Kaari, Malang and Ab Raat (Samira version)