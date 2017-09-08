Doctors ask Kapil Sharma to get admitted for 40 days, but the comedian is NOT willing to stay that long

Kapil Sharma clarified recently that The Kapil Sharma Show has gone off air because of his ill health and not because of the low TRPs or his battle with alcoholism. The ace comedian has now gone ahead and mentioned how he has just taken a temporary break for his body to heal. As he mentioned to Hindustan Times, “We’ve taken a temporary break. Because my body and mind needed to repair and heal.” He further revealed to the paper that he is currently at an ayurvedic clinic for complete detoxification of his body. And while doctors have asked Kapil to be admitted for 40 days, he is NOT willing to stay for that long…

Opening up about his health issues and what is his course of action, Kapil revealed to the popular daily, “Nothing serious. Main thoda phisal gaya tha. Ab sambhal gaya hoon (I had slipped but I’ve regained composure now). Health issues hain. I’ve checked into an ayurveda clinic for complete detoxification. They are saying I have to stay here for 40 days. But I won’t be able to stay that long. I have a film coming up in November.” (ALSO READ – Kapil Sharma RUBBISHES rumours that The Kapil Sharma Show went off air because of low TRPs or his battle with alcoholism – read details)

Kapil even revealed how he landed in such a situation, when he added, “All this was bound to happen. I wasn’t taking care of myself. I had begun to neglect my health because of overworking. I was travelling back and forth, shooting two back-to-back episodes of my show, then shooting for my film, Firangi. I was not eating or sleeping on time. My health was bound to suffer, and it did.” Adding that he isn’t done yet, Kapil even asked people to pray for him, as he mentioned to the daily, “My show is far from over. We will be coming back stronger than ever as soon as I’ve recovered. Please bear with me. Please pray for me.” (ALSO READ – 7 revelations Kapil Sharma made about his fight with Sunil Grover, unprofessionalism and his break up with Preeti Simoes)

