Does Salman Khan – Katrina Kaif’s closeness make Iulia Vantur insecure? The Romanian beauty speaks up…

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif‘s closeness while filming for Tiger Zinda Hai and during the promotions of the films set many tongues wagging. There were reports of a romance rekindling, so much so that Salman’s alleged girlfriend got upset. Reports even suggested that Salman and Iulia had a massive fight over it and they had called it quits. But they quashed all such rumours by being spotted with one other on several occasions. So, does Salman Khan – Katrina Kaif’s closeness actually make Iulia Vantur insecure? The singer has finally revealed the truth and it might just surprise you!

Iulia Vantur launched her new music video – Harjai along with Maniesh Paul at a mega event recently. At the event, she was quizzed a lot about Salman. And when she was asked if the Tiger Zinda Hai duo’s chemistry and closeness bothered her, she revealed to Deccan Chronicles, “Why will I feel unhappy or insecure? In fact, Tiger Zinda Hai is an amazing movie — Katrina’s performance is outstanding! The media will write anything, I cannot do anything about it. I have nothing to react on it.” Apart from that Iulia even mentioned how she does not want to work in Bollywood ever, but she might be seen on the big screen with Salman if he decides to shoot and record a music video ever in his life! (ALSO READ – Iulia Vantur watched Tiger Zinda Hai and said THIS about Katrina Kaif)

In the meantime, Iulia's latest single – Harjai has been making a lot of noise on social media. People have loved her act as well as singing in the video, but it is Maniesh who is killing it in the music video. What did you guys think about Harjai? Watch it above and share with us your thoughts in the comments section below!