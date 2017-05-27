Doesn’t Soha Ali Khan’s maternity style remind you of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s? View pic

Talking about pregnancy and style, Kareena Kapoor Khan has set benchmarks that many Indian women will be following for some time now. From flowing maxi dresses to gowns and kurtas, Bebo’s stylish outings during her pregnancy had the fashion police raving. From the slit olive coloured gown to the blue cotton maxi dresses, she wore so many outfits we would love to steal and wear even if we weren’t preggers! Now, that Soha Ali Khan is also expecting, everyone would be watching out to see if she has taken a style cue or two from her bhabhi. Well, going by her outing in London, it seems she has indeed. (Also Read: Taimur Ali Khan chills with the Kapoor babes, Kareena and Karisma this weekend – view pics)

Soha is wearing this lovely maxi dress in prints. It is a fully button-down dress. Since, she is vacationing in London where she celebrated Kunal Kemmu’s birthday, she has opted for comfortable walking shoes, white sneakers. A roomy bag and a headband completes her look. Soha has written that she feels like a hippie in that outfit. Doesn’t the whole ensemble remind you of Kareena? We saw how she sported colourful flats throughout her pregnancy and stepped out with big bags for her afternoon brunches and lunches. Unlike Kareena, Soha has a love for hair-bands. Check out these pictures…(Also Read: Pregnant Soha Ali Khan is glowing as she holidays with hubby Kunal Kemmu in London – view pic)

The World’s End #londondiaries A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on May 24, 2017 at 6:41am PDT

Feeling hippie (no pun intended!) #flowerpeople #londondiaries A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on May 24, 2017 at 3:18pm PDT

Hipster and @khemster2 #londondiaries A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on May 24, 2017 at 10:30pm PDT

In April, Kunal confirmed that Soha is indeed pregnant. He referred to it as their ‘joint production’. The actress has been up and about during this period and is now in London with Kunal’s parents. They said that pregnancy is a very private matter and she would not like to divulge too many details about it. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…