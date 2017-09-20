Don’t know about patching up with Salman Khan but Sanjay Dutt is having whale of a time with Ajay Devgn – view HQ pics

Only a few hours back we told you how Sanjay Dutt, it seems, still holds grudges against Salman Khan for not visiting him post his release from jail. But he is very happy to bond with Ajay Devgn. Yesterday, they bumped into each other and spent a lot of time chatting in his vanity van. Ajay was there to promote Golmaal Again on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi while Sanjay was there for another shoot. They have been friends for two decades now and thus, the bonding is pretty evident between the two.

Ajay shot for a special episode of KKK with his Golmaal Again team. While there was no sight of Parineeti Chopra, everyone from the team was present. Tabu, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor and Arshad Warsi – all made their presence felt. Talking about Sanjay and Ajay, a source told Mumbai Mirror, “They gave each other a jadoo ki jhappi and were catching up on all that they had missed out on when the heavens opened up. As it started to rain heavily, Sanjay made a hurried exit while Ajay continued to shoot.” It wasn’t a long meeting but they did catch up with each other. We already told you how Sanjay is planning to invite him and Kajol for a special Bhoomi screening today. We hope Dutt will soon forgive Salman Khan and bond with him too, because the Tubelight actor has always spoken very fondly about the Bhoomi star.

Now, coming back to Ajay Devgn and Golmaal Again, the team had a great time shooting a special episode with their director Rohit Shetty and KKK. They performed a skit, where Ajay turned a judge bellowing, ‘Order! Order!’ while Arshad defended Rohit Shetty. Rithvik Dhanjani was the prosecutor who had a case against the director. Check out the pictures right here…

All in all it was a great day yesterday for Ajay and Sanjay despite the heavy showers that paralysed Mumbai.