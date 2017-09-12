Don’t you dare shave off that beard again, Ranveer Singh! Your fans have spoken…

Last week Ranveer Singh left us SHOCKED with his new look. He’s got rid of the beard! That’s unbelievable! I mean, all this while we had been seeing him with the beard and we had got so used to it that it was unsettling to see him in a clean shaven avatar. Beard or no beard, Ranveer Singh is the hottest of them all, and there is absolutely no doubt about that! But its been a while since we saw him last without that thick, heavy beard, so we happened to ask our readers what they think of M Singh’s new avatar. And guess what? Most of them have voted for his bearded avatar.

Fans loved him in his old Padmavati look and we ought to say he looked damn sexy in it. Over 67 per cent of the fans have asked for Ranveer to go back to his usual look. If not a beard, a stubble would also do, no? 33 per cent of our readers have loved his new clean shaven looked. (ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh SHAVES off his trademark Padmavati beard; but are you digging his new look? Vote!)

On the work front, Ranveer has been working extensively on Padmavati, a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film. The film has been in the news ever since it’s been announced as it has fallen prey to innumerous controversies. The last we heard about the film was that Deepika Padukone, who plays Rani Padmini in the film, is almost done shooting. There’s just some patchwork left and DP is already reading other scripts now. Ranveer and Shahid Kapoor continue to shoot for Padmavati as Bhansali is trying his best to finish the film ASAP before the film releases this November.