Double treat for Rajinikanth fans, as 2.0 and Kaala set to hit the screens in 2018

It’s indeed a double celebration for Thalaivar fans as there will be not one but two releases in 2018 for megastar Rajinikanth. Two highly anticipated films – 2.0 (Robot 2) and Kaala is expected to hit the screens next year. Interestingly, the characters of Rajinikanth in both the films are very different. The actor portrays the role of a don in Kaala, while in 2.0 he will be seen reprising the role of a scientist named Dr. Vaseegaran like its prequel. As per the latest reports, 2.0 will release in April, whereas Kaala will hit the screens during the Independence day weekend. Though the official release of both the films is yet to be announced, sources close to production houses revealed that the makers are targeting these dates for the film’s release.

Coming to 2.0, it is the most expensive Indian film, which is made on the budget of over Rs 400 crore. Unfortunately, the film has been postponed twice due to incompletion of VFX work. The makers are targeting to release the film in April during the Tamil New Year. Apart from Rajinikanth, the film marks the Tamil debut of Bollywood Khiladi Akshay Kumar, who’ll be the lead antagonist in the film. Amy Jackson who’ll be the female lead, will play a crucial part in the narrative. The film is directed by Shankar. It is the first Indian film, which has been completely shot in 3D and will be released in 3D formats in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi simultaneously. (Also Read: Rajinikanth’s 2.0 inspired by Prabhas’ Baahubali 2; will release during April 2018?)

On the other hand, Rajinikanth’s Kaala is set against the backdrop Mumbai slums. The film also stars acting stalwarts Nana Patekar, Pankaj Tripathi along with Huma Qureshi. The is directed by Kabali helmer Pa Ranjith and is produced by Rajinikanth’s son-in-law Dhanush under his banner Wunderbar Films. Interestingly, if the film releases during Independence Day weekend, it will lock horns with his 2.0 co-star Akshay Kumar’s Gold at the box office.