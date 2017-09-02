Drama Company Central witnesses the chaotic wedding of its jailer with Farhan Akhtar while Diana Penty reveals Ronit Roy to be a master flirter

The Drama Company today has the Lucknow Central team on the loose, with Farhan Akhtar, Diana Penty, Ronit Roy, Deepak Dobriyal, Ravi Kissen and Inaamulhaq. Rajni the robot-Riddhima Pandit and Karan V Grover welcome them and discuss the film. Ronit states that Diana shot during the day and the boys did during the night so there were no pranks she knew about. Karan announces a game and through it the secret of Ronit’s flirting is revealed. Ronit is named unanimously by all the crew as the one who flirted with Diana the most. Ronit shyly accepts the fact saying since she was the only lady on the set he needed to make her feel entertained. Farhan presents a new form of music on set capella which means singing without musical instrumentation. Farhan sings the ‘Ek Kaboothar’ from his film and later it is played on stage as well. The drama for the day is announced to be Drama Company Central where Krushna Abhishek is the first character who is a prisoner, he shares his niceties with his colleague from the past Ravi Kissen who has written for his shows. The prisoners from the Lucknow Central join Krushna onstage as our jailer for the day walks in who is a very hot-Al Asgar.She flirts along with everyone and finally Ronit saves his crew from her approaches as he takes the team away leaving Krushna to the jailer. Farhan enters last who is finally captured by the flirtatious Ali in jailer avatar. Ali proposes Farhan who has no choice but to agree. Meanwhile Krushna plans his escape by digging a tunnel but his companion Sudesh who is to be hanged in 3 months but is still unaware that he would die, quite misunderstands his aim and digs a grave instead. (Also Read: The Drama Company has a lot of Bandookbaazi today with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Divya Dutta and Bidita Bag)

Krushna suggest they should jump over the jail boundary that night, Sudesh agrees due to the negativity he says that surround him in the jail!! They jump the wall but as it seems the jailer was busy planning honeymoon with Farhan right there. Farhan manages to escape but Krushna jumps straight into the jailer’s arms and receives her kisses. Finally they are dragged back into the torture room where Ronit Roy awaits them. Ronit tries torturing Sudesh by making him lie down on a ice bar and beat him up but as it turns out unsuccessful , he decides to make Krushna and Ali dance which they do. The jailer presents her broken heart before Farhan in the form of a flashback where we have the younger version of the jailer Sugandha and quite Farhan-like boyfriend Sanket Bhosale shown. Sanket sings all the songs of Rock on at every chance he gets and breaks our jailer’s heart by paying her absolutely no attention. Farhan is so immersed in the act that we see tears rolling down his eyes as he laughs till he drops. Now we have a very chaotic wedding where we have bhojpuri songs by Sugandha and Ravi. Farhan manages to lock up his bride soon after marriage though. The cast thoroughly enjoyed the show and Ronit adds that this was the best promotion they had. Farhan commends the kind of talent the team holds.