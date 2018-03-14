Drashti Dhami files complaint against Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon producer for non payment of dues

Drashti Dhami is one of those celebs who never shy away from voicing their opinions. While she refuses to mince her words, the actress recently went on record to express her dislike for her Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon co-star, Vivian Dsena. Reports about their tiff have been doing the rounds for quite some time now, though they never went on record. But after her revelations on the chat show, we can very well understand what was brewing between the two. According to the latest buzz, Drashti has filed a complaint against the makers of Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon for non payment of dues. Drashti, who wooed us with her acting chops in the show is yet to receive a sum of Rs 36 lakh from Abhinav Shukla, who is the producer of the show. (Also Read: This is who Drashti Dhami does NOT want to work with – find out now)

According to an entertainment portal, Drashti has already raised the issue to Cine And TV Artists’ Association (CINTAA). On the other hand, according to the latest buzz, Abhinav has been telling people that when he will do another show with the actress, he will try to compensate with her. Well, if rumours are to be believed, Abhinav has been banned in the television circle and has no projects in his kitty currently. A source revealed to the same portal that Drashti’s complaint is being looked after by CINTAA.

Colors TV’s Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon was one of the popular shows of that time and despite their real life differences, their sizzling onscreen chemistry won many hearts; and after the show went off air, fans crazily wanted their return, but sadly it never happened.

