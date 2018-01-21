Drive, Kedarnath, Sone Chidaiya: Sushant Singh Rajput explores different genres to showcase his versatility

Sushant Singh Rajput aka SSR came from the small screen and established himself as the Bollywood actor. Right from his first film Kai Po Che, Sushant impressed the audience and critics with his class act. The actor received praise and accolades for his portrayal of MS Dhoni and Detective Byomkesh Bakshy on the silver screen. Coming to the list of his upcoming films, it looks like Sushant has continued to experiment with roles and essay some unconventional characters. So here’s the list…

Drive

Promising to be an edge-of-the-seat thriller, the film features the fresh pair of Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez. Drive is directed by Dostana’s Tarun Mansukhani and is produced by Karan Johar under his banner, Dharma Productions. It was earlier scheduled to release on March 2 but due to delays and the major VFX work requirement, the film has been postponed. (Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput and Bhumi Pednerkar’s Sone Chidaiya goes on floor in Chambal; view pic)

Kedarnath – December 21

Sushant Singh Rajput has collaborated once again with Kai Po Che! director, Abhishek Kapoor, for Kedarnath. The pilgrimage story marks the Bollywood debut of star kid, Sara Ali Khan. The film has been in news since its announcement and is one of the most-awaited films of 2018. Kedarnath is set to hit the screens on December 21 during the Christmas weekend and will clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero at the box office.

Untitled Chambal film

SSR has just started the shooting of his upcoming film, which is tentatively titled Sone Chidaiya. The film is set in ’70s and is about Chambal’s dacoits. Actress Bhumi Pednekar will be paired opposite Sushant Singh Rajput and it will be produced by Ronnie Screwvala. Sone Chidaiya is directed by Abhishek Chaubey, who has previously helmed movies like Udta Punjab, Ishqiya and Dedh Ishqiya. The film also features talented actors like Ranvir Shorey, Ashutosh Rana and Manoj Bajpayee in supporting roles.

Looking at the slate of Sushant Sing Rajput’s films, we are sure that actor is all set to deliver some knockout performances. But which film is on your watchlist? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.