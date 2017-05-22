Dulquer-Amal’s daughter named Maryam Ameerah Salmaan?

Mya 5 was a big day for Dulquer Salmaan. His film – Comrade in America hit theatres around the country, and he also became a father! Yes, Dulquer and Amal sufiya were blessed with a beautiful baby girl on this special day. Ever since, fans have been waiting to catch a glimpse of the little cherub. The parents haven’t officially revealed anything further, but her name is out now. As per a report on Times On India, a make-up artists took to social media to reveal a message from the couple wherein the little princess’ name was mentioned. That’s when the word began to spread that Dulquer Salmaan’s daughter will now be named Maryam Ameerah Salmaan. So, what do you think of the name? Can’t wait to catch a glimpse of her, right?

After the baby was born, several fake pics were doing the rounds. That’s when Dulquer requested fans to respect their privacy – Requesting all our well wishers to not spread fake baby pics. Just respect our privacy. I try my best to share as much with all of you. Also Read: Dulquer Salmaan marks his Tollywood debut, will play Gemini Ganesan in Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Savitri

On the joyous day, Dulquer took to social media to make the special announcement – “For all the immense love all of you shower upon us. For all the undying support you give us. For always rooting for us to do our best. Every release, every event, every news of ours lives you all share in our joy. In return I can only return our happiness, joy and gratitude. Today is unforgettable in more ways than one. My life just changed forever. We’ve been blessed with a drop of heaven. At long last my biggest dream came true. I got my princess. Amu got a mini version of herself.”

He was last seen in Amal Neerad’s Comrade in America. He will begin shooting for Bejoy Nambiar‘s Solo. The film will be a bi-lingual release in Malayalam and Tamil. The star is also set to make his Telugu debut in the Savitri biopic.