Dulquer Salmaan’s Bollywood debut with Irrfan is titled Karwan, reveals lead actress Mithila Palkar!

Trust us, there are quite a few fans of South Indian hottie and Malayalam superstar, Dulquer Salmaan in India. And the best thing is that he is making his Bollywood debut soon with powerhouse performer, Irrfan and Mithila Palkar of Girl in the City fame. Dulquer has a number of critically and commercially successful films in his kitty like Ustad Hotel, OK Kanmani, Charlie, Kammatipaadam, Bangalore Days and so on. As per a report in Indian Express, the film is titled as Karwan. It is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and directed by Akarsh Khurana. The filmmaker has worked on a screenwriter in films like 2 States, Yeh Jaawani Hai Deewani, Humshakals and Krrish 3.

The film is apparently a situational comedy where two friends played by Irrfan and Dulquer head for a month-long road trip in Kochi and Ooty. While Mithila is in the film, she does not have a romantic track with Dulquer. It seems Akarsh wanted to cast Abhishek Bachchan but he was preoccupied with JP Dutta's multi-starrer Paltan. A few snaps from the shoot are doing the rounds where Irrfan is seen in a jacket and Dulquer in a simple shirt.

Actress Mithila Palkar has earned a lot of fame with her performance as Meera in Girl in the City. Dulquer's Bollywood debut has got his fans excited immensely.