Dulquer Salmaan in the new poster of Parava will remind you of Rajesh Khanna in Anand

Dulquer Salmaan is doing some really cool movies recently. First, there is Solo whose teaser has left us in awe of him and Bejoy Nambiar. It’s so neatly shot and stunningly presented that we are dying to watch the film now. Then there is the biopic on Gemini Ganesan, the first look of which was revealed on the actor’s birthday this year. It was side-profile of Dulquer and resemblance to the legend is simply uncanny. Then, he is also working in Parava. He had shared the first poster for the film long back where he was seen getting ready to hit the ball out of the park. It’s his first film based on Cricket or any kind of sports for that matter. Now we have a new poster where the actor can be seen flying a kite and that instantly reminded us of Rajesh Khanna in Anand. Remember the song Zindagi kaisi hai pehli? You do! We bet you too are able to find the similarities now.

The first poster had given us the feel of Iqbal while the second one makes us believe it will be an inspiring take on living life the way one wants. It is also the debut of actor Soubin as a director. Check out the posters of the film right here…

#Parava, most talked about directorial debut of actor –#Soubin, censored – U . Run Time 2.26. #DQ in extended cameo. Release Sep 21 pic.twitter.com/6e6FU7Bw86 — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) September 14, 2017

But honestly, we are a little more excited about Solo and Mahanati, the biopic on Gemini Ganesan. Hope Parava too manages to take a spot on our must-watch DQ films.