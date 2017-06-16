Dulquer Salmaan reunites with his first director Srinath Rajendran to play the most wanted criminal, Sukumara Kuruppu

Malayalam superstar Dulquer Salmaan never ceases to amaze! The actor took to social media to reveal the first look of a project he’s very excited about. From the looks of it, fans are going to be too because the actor is set to play the most wanted criminal Sukumar Kuruppu. The actor will reunite with his first director Srinath Rajendra for his film. The poster shows a man looking in to the mirror, but strangely his reflection can’t be seen. We love the sepia theme and the play on the word conn(m) ing soon. In a subtle way, the director has revealed the theme of the film. Also Read: After being hippie, Dulquer Salmaan now sports a fine moustache for Bejoy Nambiar’s Solo

For those who didn”t know – Sukumar Kurrupu was one of the most wanted criminals of Kerala. He was responsible for the brutal murder of Chacko, a celebrity. Allegedly, Sukumar to claim money on his own death, decided to kill Chacko who bore a resemblance to the murderer. He fled from the scene post this incident, but the conspirators involved – the driver and brother-in-law were cuaght and sentenced to life imprisonment. This criminal has been on the run ever since. In the judicial history of Kerala, this case is one of the most famous ones. The case garbebnd attention, when a Sukumar look alike had been allegedly spotted. A film based on this story was based on 1984. Also Read: Dulquer Salmaan’s ecstatic on becoming a father, calls his daughter ‘Amu’s mini version’ in heartwarming post

Dulquer Salmaan recently wrapped up another exciting project – Solo. This film is helmed by Bejoy Nambiar of Wazir fame. Solo marks this intriguing duo’s first collaboration. It is a bi-lingual release in Malayalam and Tamil. Reportedly, the film is based on five anthologies because of which, he reportedly is sporting five different looks. We caught a glimpse of his hipster look and his clean shaven army avatar so far, wondering what the other look are going to be like. Solo also stars five female leads – Ann Augustine, Arthi Venkatesh, Asha Jairam, Sruthi Hariharan, Sai Tamhankar.

After nearly 6 years I reunite with Srinath Rajendran. My first director. I’m super super thrilled about this film. So happy to share this pic.twitter.com/MkY2FeMUS1 — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) June 15, 2017

Dulquer Salmaan will soon begin shooting for the Savithri biopic that also will also star Keerthy Suresh and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.. He will reportedly play Savithri’s close friend – Gemini Ganesan. This film will mark his Telugu debut. Most recently, he has signed on another Tamil film. This film will be helmed by debutant Karthik and reportedly will star four female leads.

Clearly, the Malayalm actor is on a roll across industries!