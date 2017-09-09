Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Toilet Ek Prem Katha, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan – Is Bhumi Pednekar the new box office favourite?

When we were summing up Bollywood’s report card for the first half of 2017, we were at loss to figure out which actress did a great job in films. Apart from Alia Bhatt in Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Saba Qamar in Hindi Medium, we couldn’t really think of anyone who left a lasting impression on us. But the second half will be damn different because Bhoomi Pednekar has managed to wow everyone! She is all of 3 films old and is already a success story. Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Toilet Ek Prem Katha and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan are all hits at the box office and with that, she now has a 100 percent track record. Bet you didn’t think about that! In fact, she even has a Rs 100 crore film to her credit.

If you are thinking of arguing here saying that Toilet Ek Prem Katha is an Akshay Kumar film, you are partly right. Of course, when you have an A-lister in the lead, the attention shifts to that person but you cannot deny that without Bhumi, the film wouldn’t have been as much fun. Her character is the catalyst in the mission and without a good performance there, the film would have fallen flat. And as for DLKH and SMS, Bhumi was just fantastic. Let us give you a box office understanding of why we are calling her the queen lately…

Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015)

Budget: Rs 15 crore

Box office: Rs 30.19 crore

An unusual love story of a man who wants to marry a glamorous woman but ends up marrying a girl who is on the heavier side. Nobody had ever come up with this aspect of a love story in Bollywood. Showing heroine as a fat girl is blasphemy for the industry. In fact, a debutant would rather quit the industry than be shown in such a character in her first film. But Bhumi not only got into the character but also made it count. We don’t think anyone else could have done it so well!

Toilet Ek Prem Katha

Budget: Rs 20 crore

Box office: Rs 133.60 crore

An Akshay Kumar film where Bhumi Pednekar got a lot of applause…need we say more?

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

Budget: Rs 10 crore

Box office: Rs 25.57 crore

Again an unusual turn of events in a love story and the film rocked the box office.

This proves that if filmmakers need an actress who can mix performance and glamour into one, Bhumi is it!