During Baahubali shooting, Prabhas gave me confidence to remake Kshanam: Sathyaraj

Actor Sathyaraj, who impressed everyone with his role of Kattappa in Baahubali series, has credited actor Prabhas for his latest Tamil production Sathya, an official remake of Telugu film Kshanam, a critically and commercially acclaimed suspense thriller. An elated Sathyaraj openly admitted that he has already gained back the investment made in the film. Speaking at the pre-release event of the film, he said, “When Sibiraj told me about Kshanam, I was shooting with Prabhas for Baahubali in Hyderabad. When I asked him about the film, he said that Kshanam broke the myth that hit films should possess big heroes. It proved that content is king and his words gave me more confidence to remake the film. I didn’t watch the film even after buying the rights. One of the biggest highlights in Sathya is the selection of actors, and they have done a brilliant job.” (Also Read: Baahubali’s Kattappa aka Sathyaraj’s daughter Divya stands up against medical malpractices and proves she is a hero just like her father)

Actress Ramya Nambeesan, who plays a vital role in the film directed by Pradeep Krishnamurthy, said she felt delighted to have worked with a decent and sensible team. “I’m on cloud nine for two reasons. One for being a part of Sathya team and another getting to sing ‘Yavanna.’ Everyone in the team has done their job with perfection, and each one has put up an excellent performance. Sathya is going to be a twist and turn tale, where you cannot predict what’s going to happen next,” said Ramya Nambeesan.

Produced by Sathya Raj’s home banner Nathambal Film Factory, Sathya is all set to hit screens worldwide on December 8th alongside Sasikumar’s rural entertainer Kodi Veeran, which hits screens a day before on December 7th, and Nivin Paul’s first straight Tamil film Richie. Simon King has composed the music for the film. Stay tuned to BL for more scoop and updates…

(Text Courtesy: MK Surendhar)