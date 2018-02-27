Dus Ka Dum promo: Salman Khan’s trivia for fans will leave you excited – watch video

Salman Khan is back on the small screen and not for Bigg Boss 11. The actor will come back on television with Dus Ka Dum, another Bhai show that is super successful. The show will reportedly go on air from May 2018 once he finishes shooting for Race 3. The pictures from the shoot of Dus Ka Dum promo already got all Bhai fans super excited. The promo is even better. Salman asks the audience why and when he is coming back and ends the promo at that. And it’s a pretty easy guess. Fans were quick to guess that he is coming back with Dus Ka Dum. The last season of the show was a super hit and a TRP topper.

The new season promises to be bigger and better. The channel is ensuring that people get to participate from their homes, just like they could during Kaun Banega Crorepati 9. The channel is planning quite a few non-fiction shows which will be a complete entertainment package for the viewers. Kapil Sharma will also be making a comeback with Family Time with Kapil Sharma. The second half of the year seems like a pretty exciting one on television for the audience with both these non-fiction shows coming back. (ALSO READ: Salman Khan shoots for Dus Ka Dum promo and we cannot keep calm)

Guess who’s coming back, stay tuned for more… pic.twitter.com/zvVphvOZhu — Sony TV (@SonyTV) February 27, 2018

Now that’s enough to get fans all excited. As per reports on Tellychakkar, the makers are planning to release the first episode on 9th May 2018. What’s better than seeing Salman Khan on television twice in a year. After Bigg Boss 11, the actor will be seen hosting Dus Ka Dum and after a break of few months, he’ll come back with Bigg Boss 12. Though he keeps claiming every year that he won’t host the reality show, fans have learned by now that Bigg Boss is nothing without Salman. And this goes for Dus Ka Dum, too. We don’t see anyone else hosting the show as good as Salman. What are your thoughts on the promo? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.