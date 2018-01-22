Dutt’s the way! Ranbir Kapoor and gang celebrate the wrap up of the biopic with a cute video

Ranbir Kapoor does not do too many films but when he does, they make news. His Dutt biopic is one of the most awaited films of the second half of 2018. We know the kind of efforts Ranbir has put in to look like superstar Sanjay Dutt and act like him. In fact, even Sanju is very eager to see RK Junior onscreen as he feels the contemporary star is one of the best talents ever! Yesterday, we showed you a picture where Rajkumar Hirani, Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor were celebrating the wrap up of the shoot. Now, post – production will begin on the film. The shoot of the film was a long one and we’re sure Ranbir and the filmmaker are super drained out. (Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor come together for a selfie on the last day of the Dutt biopic shoot and all we can hum is Saawariya)

The last day was a celebratory occasion with a number of cakes being cut and a toast being raised with champagne. Everyone clicked a number of pictures and selfies. We saw a lovely selfie of Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor. Now, we have this rather cute video, where Sanjay Dutt says Dutt’s the way and the rest go Aha..Aha. Ranbir and Sonam are clearly the star attractions of the video. We have hardly seen the two together after Saawariya, their debut film. Check out this video…

In an earlier interview to PTI, Ranbir Kapoor said, “He hasn’t been a hypocrite about it (his life). So it’s not a propaganda film trying to portray him as God or something. We are trying to show a very human side of Sanjay Dutt, his perils, his downfall, his will to fight, his time in jail, terrorism charges, his drug phase, how he handled his mother’s death two days before the release of his debut film, his relationship with his father. These were human conflicts in his life.” Dutt’s biopic also has Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Dia Mirza, Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal and Sonam Kapoor.