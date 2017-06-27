Duvvada Jagannadham box office collection: Allu Arjun-Pooja Hegde’s film rakes in Rs 5.64 crore at the US BO

Allu Arjun is surely on a winning streak. His latest movie Duvvada Jagannadham is storming the box office ever since its release on 23rd June. While the movie has received mixed reviews, the film is faring brillaintly at the box office. Clearly, reviews are not affecting the fate fo this Telugu’s star’s film. The film is not performing brillaintly at the national BO but also overseas. As of Day 3, the movie has raked in Rs 5.64 crore at the US BO! At the worldwide BO the film has so far collected Rs 65 crore. We are now awiating the Day 4 collections. Considering it was a long weekend, it won’t be wrong to expect big numbers. At this rate, DJ is all set to join the Rs 100 crore club. It’s the second highest grossing Telugu movie after Baahubali! Also Read: Duvvada Jagannadham box office collection day 3: Allu Arjun’s film rakes in a whopping Rs 65 crore at the worldwide BO

On day itself the film grossed Rs 33 crore at the worldwide BO. Believe it not, it beat Salman Khan’s Tubelight that released on the same day! Yes, this unbelievable feat happened. As per figures by Ramesh Bala, Salman Khan’s Tubelight earned Rs 21.15 crore at the Indian BO while Allu Arjun’s DJ earned Rs 24 crore! On Day 2, the collecitons only went further up as the film earned a whopping Rs 46 crore.

Duvvada Jagannadham is about a traditional Brahmin caterer who is actually an undercover cop. The film is just another of Allu Arjun’s commerical entertainers. The film stars Pooja Hegde. The mvoie si directed by Hraish Shankar. The music has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

Telugu film #DJ#DuvvadaJagannadham PACKS A PUNCH at the US BO [debuts at No 14]… Opening weekend: $ 875,270 [₹ 5.64 cr]. @Rentrak… 👍👍👍 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 26, 2017

Allu Arjun’s last movie – Sarranodu was also a superhit. It fared brilliantly at the BO. Now let’s wiat and find out if Allu Arjun’s DJ beats Sarrainodu’s BO collection.