Duvvada Jagannadham box office collection day 1: Allu Arjun’s film fails to break Baahubali 2’s record, rakes in Rs 4.95 crore in the Nizam area

Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde‘s Duvvada Jagannadham has started off well in the Nizam region as it raked in Rs 4.95 crore nett (Rs 6.75 gross) on day one in the territory. DJ, as it is popularly called, was one of the most anticipated films in the Telugu cinema and looks like it has got a dream start. In fact, in 2017, the movie has taken the second best opening in the region. It is only Prabhas’ Baahubali 2 that has performed better than Duvvada Jagannadham in the Nizam region this year. As trade analyst and industry tracker – Ramesh Bala mentioned on Twitter, “.@alluarjun’s #DJ takes the second best (first is Baahubali 2) in Nizam area for first day opening for 2017 with Rs 4.95 crore share & Rs 6.75 crore gross.”

Prabhas‘ Baahubali 2: The Conclusion holds the record of highest opening day collection in the Nizam area currently (Rs 8.70 crore) and Duvvada Jagannadham has easily taken up the second place. For those of you who don’t know, DJ is about Duvvada Jaganndham (Allu Arjun), an undercover spy in the diguise of Shastri Jagannadham, who is a traditional Brahmin caterer. When one of his co-worker loses his life because of this ongoing land scam, DJ takes it upon himself to get rid of those people involved in the scam. But will DJ come out triumphant? Well, you will have to watch the movie to know that. (ALSO READ – Duvvada Jagannadham movie review: Allu Arjun FAILS to save this stagnant story from drowning)

Though Duvvada Jagannadham looked interesting, the movie has not managed to impress the critics. Our critic, Karthika Raveendran mentioned in her review, “Allu Arjun failed to save this stagnant story from drowning. Not one thing in this film leaves a lasting impression. However, there are a few aspects that make this movie just about bearable, for instance, Allu Arjun’s dual role, the songs and some of the visuals. Considering this is the only Tollywood release, you don’t really have a choice. We leave it to you. No movie this weekend or Allu Arjun’s average film?” (ALSO READ – Salman Khan’s Tubelight Vs Allu Arjun’s DJ: Whose side are you on this EID?)

Anyway, have you seen DJ? If yes, share with us your thoughts in the comments section below! Also, stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you more details about the film right here…