Duvvada Jagannadham box office collection day 1: Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde’s film takes the worldwide market by storm, rake in Rs 33 crore

Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde‘s Telugu action drama, Duvvada Jagannadham or DJ (as it is popularly known) has taken the worldwide box office by storm. The film grossed Rs 33 crore on its opening day in the worldwide market, giving the actors’ their biggest opening yet. Industry tracker and trade analyst – Ramesh Bala revealed to us about the collections, when he tweeted, “.@alluarjun – @hegdepooja’s #DJ storms the Worldwide Box office.. Grosses Rs 33 crore Worldwide on Day 1.”

The makers of Duvvada Jagannadham also released a statement to IANS, which read as, “This is one of the biggest openings for Allu Arjun. With Monday being a holiday, the film is expected to register good four-day weekend numbers.” Directed by Harish Shankar, the film features Allu Arjun in the role of a Brahmin caterer-turned-spy. Pooja Hegde is his love interest, while the film also stars Rao Ramesh, Subbaraj and Murali Sharma. In India itself, DJ has raked in an impressive collection of Rs 24 crore on day one (according to multiple reports), giving producer Dil Raju and Allu Arjun their third hit in a row. They had previously worked on films such as Arya and Parugu, which were big hits too. (ALSO READ – Duvvada Jagannadham box office collection day 1: Allu Arjun’s film fails to break Baahubali 2’s record, rakes in Rs 4.95 crore in the Nizam area)

In the Nizam area too, Duvvada Jagannadham has achieved a fantastic feat. The movie raked in Rs 4.95 crore on day one, becoming the second highest opener in that region, after Prabhas‘ Baahubali 2 (Rs 8.70 crore). However, even though the film has opened so well, the critics weren’t so impressed with the film. Our reviewer, Karthika Raveendran mentioned, “Allu Arjun failed to save this stagnant story from drowning. Not one thing in this film leaves a lasting impression. Considering this is the only Tollywood release, you don’t really have a choice. We leave it to you. No movie this weekend or Allu Arjun’s average film?” (ALSO READ – Salman Khan’s Tubelight Vs Allu Arjun’s DJ: Whose side are you on this EID?)

