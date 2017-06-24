Duvvada Jagannadham box office collection day 1: Allu Arjun’s movie opens at number 11 in USA, beats Salman Khan’s Tubelight

Duvvada Jagannadham is Allu Arjun’s latest release. The movie has opened to mixed reviews, but is doing well at the box office. In India the movie has collected Rs 33 crore at the worldwide box office, a lot of it has come from the USA. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh the movie had opened at number 11 spot at the US box office and has collected $ 526,355 [₹ 3.39 cr] by the evening of its opening day. The movie has beaten Salman Khan’s Tubelight – which opened at number 16 at the US box office. This certainly is a big feat for the makers. Let us see how the movie fares over Sunday. One thing is for sure, there is a huge market for Telugu cinema in the US. First it was Baahubali that made moolah in the west, over other Hindi movies, and now it is DJ that has beaten a Hindi film with a big superstar.

Duvvada Jagannadham is Allu Arjun’s first collaboration with Harish Shankar. The Telugu superstar has teamed up with Pooja Hegde for the first time. The film is about Shastri Jagannadham who plays a traditional Brahmin caterer but this role is a cover up for his real one – an uncover spy – Duvvada Jaganndham. When one of his co-worker loses his life because of this ongoing land scam, DJ takes it upon himself to get rid of those people involved in the scam. Does DJ come out triumphant? The movie is about that.

The makers of Duvvada Jagannadham also released a statement to IANS, which read as, “This is one of the biggest openings for Allu Arjun. With Monday being a holiday, the film is expected to register good four-day weekend numbers.” Also Read: Duvvada Jagannadham box office collection day 1: Allu Arjun’s film fails to break Baahubali’s record, rakes in Rs 4.95 crore in the Nizam area

