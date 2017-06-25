Duvvada Jagannadham box office collection day 2: Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde’s film earns a massive Rs 46 crore at the worldwide market

Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde‘s Duvvada Jagannadham has set the box office on fire ever since it released on June 23. The film opened fantastically on day one, raking in Rs 33 crore (gross) at the worldwide market. On day two, the film continued its magical run and extended its total tally to Rs 46 crore(gross) at the worldwide box office. As trade analyst and industry tracker – Ramesh Bala mentioned on Twitter, “Stylish Star @alluarjun’s #DJ collects a whopping Rs 46 crore Worldwide in 2 days.”

Released in around about 1500 screens across the world, Duvvada Jagannadham has done very well at the box office. In fact, the film had outperformed Salman Khan’s Tubelight in both the domestic as we as the overseas market on day one. DJ (as it is popularly referred to as) also took the second highest opening in the Nizam area, just behind Prabhas‘ Baahubali 2. Obviously, the Telugu movie has seen a considerable dip on Saturday. But we still expect the movie to see an upward trend on day 3 (Sunday). (ALSO READ – Box Office Report: Allu Arjun’s Duvvada Jagannadham outperforms Salman Khan’s Tubelight on day 1)

However, while the film is performing well at the box office, Duvvada Jagannadham has not got great reviews. The movie was one of the most exciting and anticipated films of the year, but neither the critics or the audience have loved the movie. Our critic, Karthika Raveendran also mentioned in his review, “Allu Arjun failed to save this stagnant story from drowning. Not one thing in this film leaves a lasting impression. Considering this is the only Tollywood release, you don’t really have a choice. We leave it to you. No movie this weekend or Allu Arjun’s average film?” (ALSO READ – Duvvada Jagannadham movie review: Allu Arjun FAILS to save this stagnant story from drowning)

