Duvvada Jagannadham box office collection day 3: Allu Arjun’s film rakes in a whopping Rs 65 crore at the worldwide BO

Allu Arjun is on a roll! His latest movie – Duvvada Jaganndham is rocking the BO and how! The film got off to a brilliant start as it raked in Rs 33 crore at the worldwide BO. In 2 days the film raked in Rs 46 crore. And now as per the third day collection, the movie has jumped by at least 19 crore!As of Day 3, DJ has earned a whopping Rs 65 crore at the worldwide BO. At this rate it won’t be long before the film touches the Rs 100 crore mark. To add to it, this is a three day weekend because of EID. Another blockbuster from Allu Arjun is surely on its way! Also Read: Duvvada Jagannadham box office collection day 2: Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde’s film earns a massive Rs 46 crore at the worldwide market

The film follows a traditional Brahmin caterer who helps organise food for weddings. But this identity is a cover up for his real one – that of an assassin by the name – Duvvada Jagannadham. He has been trained to kill all those goons involved in illegal practices and scams. The film also stars Pooja Hegde. The film has been directed by Harish Shankar. The music has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad. The film has been considered another one of Allu Arjun’s commercial entertainers.

Also believe it or not, the movie went on to BEAT Salman Khan’s Tubelight on Day 1 and this is depsite the fact Salman Khan’s Tubelight was released in more screens than DJ. Yes this unbelievable feat happened. As per national figures by Ramesh Bala, Tubelight earned 21.15 crore while DJ earned Rs 24 crore at the national BO. After Baahubali, Allu Arjun’s DJ is the second highest grosser in Tollywood.

Allu Arjun seems to be on a winning streak as his last release, Sarranodu also fared brilliantly at the box office. With DJ, he seems to have yet another hit in his hands.