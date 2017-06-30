Duvvada Jagannadham box office collection day 7: Allu Arjun’s film crosses the Rs 100 crore mark at the worldwide market?

Looks like there is nothing to stop Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde‘s Duvvada Jagannadham as it continues its magical run at the box office. Released in less than 2000 screens across the globe, the Telugu film has managed to cross the Rs 100 crore mark in seven days at the worldwide box office. As popular trade analyst and industry tracker, Ramesh Bala revealed to us on Twitter, “Stylish Star @alluarjun scores a century at the Box office. #DJ crosses Rs 100 crore Mark at the Worldwide Box office in a week.” Though the official figures are not in yet, raking in more than Rs 100 crore in a week with such a limited screen space is really commendable.

However, the box office collection of Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde’s Duvvada Jagannadham is being questioned over the past few days. Considering that the film opened to a low buzz and negative reviews, trade expected the film to report average numbers over the first week. Bizarrely, DJ (as it is popularly known as) has been raking in considerable amounts of money every day. As per a report in Deccan Chronicle, it is a common practice for producers in Tollywood to go overboard with the box office. Even when Allu Arjun’s Sarrainodu released, despite mixed reviews the film allegedly went on fare brilliantly at the BO, the DC report stated. (ALSO READ – Allu Arjun’s Duvvada Jagannadham BO collections FAKE?)

K. Damodara Prasad, the Secretary of Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce also stated to the paper, “There is no transparency in the industry and even I can’t tell whether a film’s collections are wrong or right.” In fact, the report even mentioned how Allu Arjun’s Father – Allu Arvind is a big name in the Tollywood industry and so nobody would dare question him. (ALSO READ – Box Office Report: Allu Arjun’s Duvvada Jagannadham outperforms Salman Khan’s Tubelight)

Whether Duvvada Jagannadham has actually entered the Rs 100 crore club or not is something we will have to find out. Till then stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the latest updates from the world of South right here…