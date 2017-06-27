Duvvada Jagannadham Day box office collection day 4: Allu Arjun’s film is fast heading towards the Rs 100 crore mark, earns Rs 78 crore at the worldwide BO

Allu Arjun clearly has another winner at hand! His latest release Duvvada Jaganndham has taken the BO by storm right from day 1. The film got off to a brilliant start as it earned a whopping Rs 33 crore on the first day, the BO collections only jumped further as the movie raked in Rs 46 crore! Saturday saw a major leap as the movie went on to earn Rs 65 crore. As per the latest day 4 collections, the film has raked a whopping Rs 78 crore at the worldwide BO. That means the movie earned a whopping Rs 13 crore on a Monday!. From the looks of it, the film is fast heading towards the Rs 100 crore mark! Duvvada Jagannadham might just be the second Telugu movie to cross this mark after Baahubali! Interestingly, the movie has received mixed reviews, but that hasn’t affected the film’s fate at the BO. The mvoie is also faring well at the US BO. Such is the star power of Allu Arjun!

While the movie is heading towards the Rs 100 crore mark, the film did manage to beat Salman Khan’s Tubelight on Day 1. Yes, this unimaginable feat did happen. As per reports by Ramesh Bala, Salman Khan’s Tubelight had earned Rs 21.15 crore while DJ earned a whopping Rs 24 crore at the Indian BO! Also Read: Box Office Report: Allu Arjun’s Duvvada Jagannadham outperforms Salman Khan’s Tubelight on day 1

Stylish Star @alluarjun ‘s #DJ is cruising to ₹ 100 Cr mark at the WW BO.. At the end of 4-day #Eid weekend, WW Gross is at a huge ₹ 78 Crs! pic.twitter.com/JNrFEtGmLo — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 27, 2017

DJ follows the story of a traditional Brahmin caterer who is actually an uncover assassin. The film was a mix of romance and hardcore action. The mvoie also starred Pooja Hegde. The movie was directed by Harish Shankar. The music that got a thumbs up from fans was composed by DSP! This is just another of Allu Arjun’s commercial entertainers.

This is Telugu superstar’s second hit in a row. His last movie – Sarrainodu was a major hit at the BO as well. In fact, it went to become Allu Arjun’s biggest hits till date. What remains to be seen is whether DJ will eventually race ahead of Sarrainodu at the BO.