Duvvada Jagannadham movie review: Allu Arjun FAILS to save this stagnant story from drowning

The much-awaited EID release – Duvvada Jagannadham is finally here! The film stars Telugu actor Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde. The film is touted to be a romantic actioner. The action packed trailer and intriguing promos set the stage for this movie. Considering the film stars Allu Arjun, the buzz around the movie is huge! Read on to know about Duvvada Jaganndham:

What’s it about

This is Allu Arjun’s first collaboration with Harish Shankar. The Telugu superstar has teamed up with Pooja Hegde for the first time. The film is about Shastri Jagannadham who plays a traditional Brahmin caterer but this role is a cover up for his real one – an uncover spy – Duvvada Jaganndham. When one of his co-worker loses his life because of this ongoing land scam, DJ takes it upon himself to get rid of those people involved in the scam. Does DJ come out triumphant? The movie is about that. Also Read; Duvvada Jagannadham quick movie review: Allu Arjun’s dual roles make this boring story bearable in the first half

What’s Hot

It’s hard to tell. Not one thing in this film leaves a lasting impression. However, there are a few aspects that make this movie just about bearable – For instance Allu Arjun’s dual role. He plays a traditional Tamil caterer and an under cover assassin who thrashes up all those guys who are involved in illegal practices. He did a decent job with both characters but there was nothing applause worthy about it. His character as the Tamil Brahmin caterer is the more appealing one between the two, but it’s not a life-changing role. While his performance was not a simpresisveas you would have liked it to be, Allu Arjun the dancer is outstanding. When he gets on the dance floors he never ceases to surprise. His moves, his attitude and his style define perfection. He owns that dance floor. The Seeti Maar is not only a great song but also brilliantly choreographed. Rao Ramesh as the villain did fairly well job. There was something nasty about his character that made you hate him. Some of the locales take your breath away, espcially those in Abu Dhabi.

What’s not

Where do I begin? Let’s start with the story that had no point to serve. Can you think of a plot without any conflict that not only bores you but also stagnates your thinking? No movie comes to mind? There is one actually and it’s called Duvadda Jagannadham! It’s a dull, dead story. Allu Arjun’s dual character is just about the most interesting part of the film but even that had no mystery around it. It was established right in the beginning that Allu Arjun’s brahmin avatar was just a cover up. Moving on to the direction – Harish Shankar has disappointed us in the way he has treating the leading lady of the film. Her introductory scene first focused on her body and then went on to introduce her character. For about 30 seconds and little more, the camera zoomed in on her midriff, cleavage, and her bare back. We don’t know who to blame – the director who did this or the actress who agreed to this? Aren’t way past those times when we needed to step up the glam quotient by focusing just on skin. The Bikini scene as another instance. Pooja Hegde’s role served no purpose in the film. This mvoie makes you believe that some parts of the south industry has double standards. They only claim that they don’t objectify their women but the truth is far from it. AS for Allu Arjun’s this is definitely not a life-changing film for the actor. He seems to be growing very comfortable playing the invincible character. It’s unlikely that film will impress a Bunny fan.

What should you do

Considering this is the only Tollywood release, you don’t really have a choice. We leave it to you. No movie this weekend or Allu Arjun’s average film? Whta’s your pick?