DJ trailer 2: Allu Arjun’s dual character gets more interesting with each promo

This month clearly belongs to Telugu superstar Allu Arjun as his much awaited big ticket movie – Duvvada Jagannadham is releasing on June 23. It was only last week, the makers released the trailer showcasing Allu Arjun in totally two different avatars. And now they have released another new trailer – This time, the focus is on Allu Arjun and his two different personas. The trailer begins with Allu Arjun’s introducing himself as the most interesting character and we can’t help but agree! It is now clear Allu Arjun plays two characters – an assassin and a traditional Brahmin caterer. Both their gets up are as different as night and day but the one thing common between the two is Allu Arjun’s swag! His screen presence, his dialogue delivery, his dance moves – Allu Arjun is a complete powerhouse of talent. This is all set to be an action packed love story! Get ready for some high octane action sequences. For the first time Allu Arjun is teaming up with Pooja Hegde and fans are loving this pair! Their chemistry is one of the biggest talking points of DJ. Also Read: DJ trailer: Allu Arjun is superb as he pulls of a Brahmin and an assassin avatar with equal swag

The film is directed by Harish Shankar. The music has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad. This film is Allu Arjun’s 17th project. The teaser and trailer both have received rave responses. Considering, this film includes a little bit of everything – action, romance, drama, it has struck a chord all over. The film’s aduio launch was held in a grand event yesterday, Allu Arjun was present at the event.

DJ Duvvada Jaganadham Movie Trailer 2 . https://t.co/9HmFr7fztf — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) June 11, 2017

The film is set for a grand release on June 23. Coincidentally, Salman Khan’s Tubelight hits theatres on the same day, It will be interetsing to see superstars form two different industries battled out this festive season. Apart form Allu Arjun’s DJ, Jayam Ravi’s Vanamagan helmed by AL Vijay will also hit theatres.