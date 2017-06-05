DJ trailer: Allu Arjun is superb as he pulls of a Brahmin and an assassin avatar with equal swag

Monday has ended on a grand note with Allu Arjun‘s Duvvada Jagannadham trailer. This promo is a double bonanza for fans as it showcases the class actor in two totally different avatars – One is a Tamil brahmin cook avatar who follows tradition and cooks for a living. But this is all a farce to hide his real role as Duvvada Jagganthan the assassin If his Brahmin avatar was innocent and soft-hearted, his assassin character was far from it! You wouldn’t want to mess with DJ the assassin! But soon after both avatars merge into one and he becomes this invincible character!

Just like we hoped, the trailer showed us a good glimpse of DJ the assasin. Also, we saw more of Allu Arjun-Pooja Hegde love story. Their chemistry as we mentioned earlier is on point! Her gorgeous and his swag are enough to make them one of the most popular pairs in Tollywood. The cinematography is a class apart. We also caught a glimpse the exotic Abu Dhabi locale. Allu Arjun’s dialogue delivery and powerful screen presence will make you appalud. All in all, the DJ rpomo is a much watch trailer. Don’t be surprised if this rakes in 5M within a few hours. What a treat for fans! We bet it will be watched on loop.

The film is all set for a grand release on June 23. the film has been directed by Harish Shankar, the music has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad. This is Allu Arjun’s 17th project. Interestingly his film will clash with Salman Khan’s Tubelight as both share the same release date. It will be a clash to look out as two superstars from two different industries storm the BO this festive season.

So which was your favourite moment from the trailer. Do share your comments in the box below.