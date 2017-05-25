Dwayne Johnson has a special nickname for his Baywatch co-star Priyanka Chopra

Dwayne Johnson and Priyanka Chopra are the cutest co-stars we’ve seen till now! The two share a great bond off-screen unlike their rapport onscreen, since Priyanka played a negative character. The actor tweeted.” Ironically, “sizzler” was one of my many nicknames for my co-star @priyankachopra What a bad ass. #Baywatch”. This is what he wrote after he re-tweeted a movie review where the portal had praised Priyanka’s performance. This nickname really suits PeeCee, too. Though Baywatch got a lot of mixed reviews, Priyanka’s performance stood out, according to a lot of reviewers. Ah well, we knew she is going to nail it as Victoria Leeds.

The actress was constantly in the news, be it for Baywatch promotions or her interviews or her Met Gala outfit. She is probably one of the only Bollywood actresses who enjoys such stardom in Hollywood. She has become a regular with Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and few other late night shows in the US. Baywatch was PeeCee’s debut film in Hollywood and the actress is already getting good reviews for her performance in the film. The actress had revealed in an interview that she was excited to play a negative character in her debut Hollywood film. (ALSO READ: You will want to be best friends with Priyanka Chopra after watching her defend Meghan Markle in this interview)

Check out Dwayne’s tweet right here.

Ironically, “sizzler” was one of my many nicknames for my co-star @priyankachopra 😉🔥 What a bad ass. #Baywatch🔥 https://t.co/8AsbXP9D7N — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 25, 2017

Aren’t they the cutest now? Priyanka has made quite a lot of good friends in Hollywood, Dwayne being one of them. The actress is also good friends with Meghan Markle,whom you know from Suits. In a recent interview, Priyanka was asked about Meghan and her relationship with Prince Harry. The actress dodged questions and protected her friend’s privacy like a pro, exactly what a good friend would do. Not just that, she also broke quite a few stereotypes about Indians and Bollywood in the US.

Coming back to PeeCee's nickname, what do you think about it?