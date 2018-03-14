Dwayne Johnson’s Rampage to release in India in April

Dwayne Johnsons action adventure “Rampage” will hit the screens in India on April 30. The Warner Bros Pictures project will release in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, read a statement.

Based on the classic 1980s video game of the same title, the film is about a gorilla (Jason Liles), a crocodile and a wolf that terrorise a city. Johnson, who plays primatologist Davis Okoye, is the only one who can stop them.

Helmed by Brad Peyton, the film also features Naomie Harris, Malin Akerman, Jake Lacy, Joe Manganiello and Jeffrey Dean Morgan. P.J. Byrne, Marley Shelton, Jack Quaid, Matt Gerald and Jason Liles.

According to deadline.com, “Rampage” was set to open in the US on April 20, but the studio moved it up a week to get some breathing room from “Avengers: Infinity War” which is going a weekend earlier on April 27.