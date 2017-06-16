Ed Sheeran gives a detail about his cameo in Game of Thrones and fans are not going to like it

Fans gotta calm themselves because Ed Sheeran’s cameo in Game of Thrones season seven is not exciting! Well, that’s what the Grammy Award winning singer has stated. He has given a detail that his role is with Maisie Williams and that it’s just a simple conversation they have, without nothing great about it. Ah, you didn’t have to say that Ed! The cat was already out of the bag as earlier this year, Sheeran had revealed that he will be making a cameo appearance in the show, as a surprise for Maisie, who plays Arya Stark. However, this was one detail we didn’t want to know about. You know how some things are better left unsaid but for people to find out on their own? This is one of those situations.

The singer is making his debut in the highly anticipated upcoming season of the “Game of Thrones”. It was announced in April that he had filmed a cameo for the hit HBO series, as a surprise for actress Maisie Williams. “I haven’t seen it yet! I just know the scene I did, I did with Maisie (Williams), and it’s decent. I like it. Nothing exciting happens in this scene, we just have a conversation and that’s kind of it,” etonline.com quoted Sheeran as saying. The Shape of You hitmaker also admitted that he feels his cameo “has been built up too much”. “People will just be like, ‘Oh… oh, all right’. It’s not an integral part of it, at all. I’m just like, in it,” he said.

ALSO READ – Ed Sheeran won’t be killed off in Game of Thrones season 7

With the excitement around the seventh season rising as each day passes by, this is one update we weren’t game for. Not that we have a problem with ed revealing (a bit too much) but because we now want to know what kind of conversation they had. And obviously, whether we would be able to recognise the singer. Since the makers have always ensured that the cameo artists don’t look familiar (not in the first go, at least), we wonder what kind of avatar will Ed be given. The seventh season of the fantasy series will begin on July 16 in the US. It will premiere in India on Star World and Star World HD two days later.

Stay tuned to this space for hot scoop and latest updates.

(With inputs from IANS)