Eid Mubarak: Amitabh Bachchan, Farhan Akhtar, Emraan Hashmi send their best wishes on Twitter

Dekho chaand aaya…Eid marks the culmination of the holy month of Ramazan, and it is now time for us to celebrate. It is the time when we can hug out our differences, get together with family and friends, and just be thankful for everything that we have. Well, it is also the time for gorging lip smacking delicacies. We wish you all a very happy Eid. And also our Bollywood is wishing you all as well.

Many celebs took to Twitter to send their warmest wished to everyone celebrating the auspicious festival. Read the tweets here:

Stay tuned, as we will get you updates about Bollywood celebrating Eid!