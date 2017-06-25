Eid Mubarak: Amitabh Bachchan, Farhan Akhtar, Emraan Hashmi send their best wishes on Twitter

Dekho chaand aaya…Eid marks the culmination of the holy month of Ramazan, and it is now time for us to celebrate. It is the time when we can hug out our differences, get together with family and friends, and just be thankful for everything that we have. Well, it is also the time for gorging lip smacking delicacies. We wish you all a very happy Eid. And also our Bollywood is wishing you all as well.

Many celebs took to Twitter to send their warmest wished to everyone celebrating the auspicious festival. Read the tweets here:

Eid Mubarak to all .. 😊 — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) June 25, 2017

Chand mubarak 🌙 to everyone !! — emraan hashmi (@emraanhashmi) June 25, 2017

Wish you all a blessed and prosperous Eid. Happy Ramzan 🙂 — Hansika (@ihansika) June 25, 2017

#EidMubarak to everyone! May you have an exceptional Eid with loved ones.Celebrate with your families and spread the love ❤️ — Neha sharma (@Officialneha) June 25, 2017

Eid Mubarak to all celebrating in different parts of the world! Here’s to a peaceful future for all! — Tusshar (@TusshKapoor) June 25, 2017

T 2466 – Eid Mubarak pic.twitter.com/hDUMh2wCNY — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 25, 2017

Eid Mubarak to all!!💐💓Indians Pakistanis Bangladeshis will wish us tomorrow… Lol !! May Allah bless mankind n may peace rule!! Aameen — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) June 25, 2017

1 day to go. A special Qawaali. On a special day. Tomorrow 12pm join me live on Facebook #EidMubarak #Daddy #sajidwajid #qawaali pic.twitter.com/VG5EWrMokc — arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) June 25, 2017

Wishing all an “Eid Mubarak” in advance before the Twitter gets busy! God Bless you with Health,Peace and Prosperity! pic.twitter.com/ELEXMEMhTP — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) June 25, 2017

To my friends celebrating today, #EidMubarak Allah aap ki har dua qubool ata farmayien! And to those still fasting, aakhri roza Mubarak 😇❤️ pic.twitter.com/IYNIxkFyHs — Sophie Choudry (@Sophie_Choudry) June 25, 2017

Stay tuned, as we will get you updates about Bollywood celebrating Eid!