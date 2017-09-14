Ek Deewaana Tha promo: Namik Paul is out to ruin Donal Bisht and Vikram Singh Chauhan’s romance in this horror love story

We broke the news to you guys exclusively about Namik Paul playing a ghost in Sony TV’s new show, Ek Deewaana Tha. The channel has now released the promo of the show and it’s damn spooky. Since the background score is from Rishi Kapoor’s immensely popular film, Karz, it will give you those vibes but the story is much different. While Karz was a revenge drama, this one looks more like a love story. The show is set to go on air by the 1st week of October and as per an exclusive report by Tellychakkar, it will air at 10 pm.

Though there are quite a few cliches in the promo where Donal feels chilly because of Namik, the Ghost’s presence and the lights go out and the dog starts barking. We’re hoping to see a lot of romance and scenes that will spook you out. Since Namik is seen playing the guitar in the promo, we’re expecting a lot of music also in the show. The background score is something that’ll be stuck in your mind for a while since it’s a very popular song. But we’re damn curious to see how the plot churns out and whether it’ll impress the audience. (ALSO READ: Namik Paul to play a ghost in Ek Deewana Tha – View EXCLUSIVE pics!)

Check out the promo right here.

Dastan uss mohabbat ki jisey maut ko harana tha, jald aa rahi hai Sony Entertainment Television par. #EkDeewaanaTha @vikramsingh_chauhan @donalbisht @namikpaul A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial) on Sep 12, 2017 at 9:54pm PDT

We can’t get over the Ek Haseena Thi song after watching the promo. Namik was last seen in Ek Duje Ke Vaaste and became popular for the show. In fact, fans were really upset when the show was taken off-air. Fans are going to be thrilled looking at his comeback promo but we’re wondering how they’ll react since he is back as a ghost in the show. His co-star in Ek Duje Ke Vaaste, Nikita Dutta, is also doing another Sony TV show called Haasil and will be launched along with Ek Deewaana Tha.

What are your thoughts about the promo? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.