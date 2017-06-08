Ekta Kapoor and BFF Mona Singh twin in the monochrome look – view HQ pics!

TV’s czarina Ekta Kapoor turned a year older yesterday. We hear a big party is being planned over the weekend. Last night, she cut the cake with family members and a couple of besties. Dad Jeetendra, mom Shobha, Tusshar Kapoor, Mushtaq Sheikh and Mona Singh were present at the do. Ekta wore a striped jersey dress with black stockings and boots. However, it was Mona Singh who caught our eye in the black off-shoulder maxi dress. With her large left loose, she accessorized her look with an oversized green clutch. Coral lips and a chunky watch was that she needed to look so casually good. Ekta went very easy on the makeup just opting for glimmering lips. (Also Read: Mohit Raina, Arjun Bijlani and Rithvik Dhanjani being considered for Mouni Roy’s Mehrunisa?)

Buzz is that a party will be held this weekend with the who’s who of TV town in attendance. Last night’s affair was a small one for the family. It has been an eventful year for Ekta with the launch of ALT Balaji and its super success. On the personal front, she became an aunt to Laksshya and totally dotes on him. Half Girlfriend was also a success and she has some interesting films lined up. In the day, a number of celebs from the TV industry had wished her. (Also Read: Here’s all you need to know about Tusshar Kapoor’s son Laksshya’s first birthday bash)

Ekta has a lot on her plate in the coming months. Her show Chandrakanta is the next big thing on Colors. Moreover, the buzz is that Naagin 3 will come earlier than expected. Plus, we can expect new shows on ALT Balaji including the web version of Ragini MMS starring Riya Sen and Karishma Sharma. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…