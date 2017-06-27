Ekta Kapoor clears the air around Lipstick Under My Burkha poster, “This ‘Ungli’ is not for CBFC but at the society who is asking us to repress our voice”

Konkona Sen Sharma’s Lipstick Under My Burkha will finally be seeing a release on July 21, 2017. Censor Board deeming it to be too “lady oriented” in content, laced with sexual scenes and abusive words. The movie, directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, was first denied certification by the CBFC in January and then again by the Revising Committee in February as its narrative was considered to be abundant with sexual scenes and abusive language. The producers had then filed an appeal with the FCAT for a reversal of the CBFC decision. The result finally came through and FCAT asked CBFC to certify the movie. After one more complaint by the makers about the delay, the movie was finally given a ‘A’ certificate. And then Ekta Kapoor came on board to distribute the film. The poster which was later released had sort of a middle finger at its forefront. Which many thought might be towards CBFC.

At the trailer launch Ekta Kapoor was asked about the same, she said, “This lipstick, this ungli is at the society who is asking us to repress our voice. It’s not about CBFC or men. It’s an ideology. There are lots of women who put their daughter-in-laws though a lot of abortions just to get a boy. It’s an ideology. We are not being able to discriminate between sexual intentions and sexual crime. Morality is a personal issue. It is not at one point exploitative, the film. It speaks as it is and it stares at you in the eye. This is a film that’s very close to my heart and I will do whatever it takes to make it big!” Also read: Lipstick Under My Burkha trailer: Contagious sex scenes? Konkona Sen Sharma and her girl gang troll Censor Board using their very own words

Earlier Pahlaj Nihalani had reacted to it as he told HT, “We’ve taken note of the poster. Showing the middle finger is impolite in any society. And it should be discouraged. I don’t think disapproving of this obscene gesture would be considered primitive or regressive in any society, except maybe in ours. We love to show our middle finger at anyone who champions sobriety and grace in our conduct,” he taunted. Also read: After Lipstick Under My Burkha, now Prithviraj’s Tiyaan invites the ire of Censor Board; release date pushed ahead

He further disagreed that the poster is a jibe at the CBFC. “Firstly I don’t think the finger is meant for us. It is meant for the public, for the aam junta who are bound to reject films that parade a fake social relevance in the name of women’s empowerment.You can’t empower women by making them wear lipstick . First give them basic rights, build toilets in every Indian home so that women don’t have to be publicly humiliated every day, then talk about showing the middle finger to the conservative elements, whether it is the censor board or anyone else,” he argued.