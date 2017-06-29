Ekta Kapoor: Showing Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar’s love making scene in Bade Acche Lagte Hain was my biggest mistake!

Ekta Kapoor, is not only known for changing the face of television but is also respected for producing socially relevant films and web series. She is ruling the small screen since Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi days and now plans to conquer the digital space with her new venture ALT Balaji.

Unlike her films – Lipstick Under My Burkha, Udta Punjab, Ragini MMS, which have always faced problems with the Censor Board of Film Certification; her daily soaps have been quite sanskaari. Infact, Ram (Ram Kapoor) and Priya’s (Sakshi Tanwar) love making episode in Bade Acche Lagte Hain and Raman (Karan Patel) and Ishita’s (Divyanka Tripathi) intimate scene in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein were perhaps the only times when Balaji Telefilms experimented with bold scenes.

And, Ekta feels that it was the biggest mistake of her life. She revealed that her TRPs dipped the day she aired Ram and Priya’s hot love making scene, which is quite famous today.”Before the lip lock scene we were rating 6 and 5 and suddenly after the scene the show’s TRP went down to 2. However, the same episode on digital platform locked 10 lakh views. Showing the love making scene of Ram and Sakshi in Bade Acche Lagte Hain was my biggest mistake,” she told reporters on the sidelines of Kundali Bhagya’s launch.

“On TV we have to make conservative and more palatable content. Because sometimes we get embarrassed when we are watching certain kind of content with our parents. I once went to watch a movie with my father it was called City Of Angels. We went because of its title but suddenly Nicolas Cage and Meg Ryan were making out both me and my father were embarrassed. We didn’t know where to look, so he asked me popcorn khayegi and he ran. That doesn’t mean sex is bad. We will prefer watching it when we are alone and not with the entire family,” Ekta explained.

