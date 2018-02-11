Elli Avram FINALLY breaks her silence on dating Hardik Pandya; says “Why do I need to clarify anything?”

So much is being spoken about Elli Avram and Hardik Pandya’s secret affair. It all started after Elli joined Hardik for his brother’s wedding last year following which, there was also a picture of Elli bonding with the wives of cricketers during an outdoor tour, further sparking rumours if the couple has already made it official among their families and friends. But guess Elli doesn’t want the world to know about her relationship status as of now considering the way she reacted to the link-up rumours in her recent interaction with Hindustan Times. Also read: Hardik Pandya has been SECRETLY dating Bigg Boss fame Elli Avram since a year?

By neither admitting nor denying, Elli maintained a diplomatic state on her link-up buzz with Hardik saying, “Let them [people] be curious in life. Why do I need to clarify anything? By talking about these rumours, I’d just be giving more fodder for gossip [material]. Anyway, so many wrong things have been written over the years but I’ve never gone out and clarified [them]. Once you become a known face, people will follow you for gossip and news. But, we are not going to lock ourselves up. So, you can’t do much to stop these rumours. People have such strong mentality that no matter what I say [about Hardik], they will be like, ‘Oh, she is lying. We know the truth. She is hiding something’.

Elli feels that as far as her family is in the know about her personal life, she isn’t answerable to anybody else. “I share a close bond with them, and they know the truth of whatever is happening in my life. So, I am not worried. In fact, my dad has always taught me to ignore such things, and laugh at them as most of the times, these stories are absolutely cooked up. When I was a teenager, I used to say that I am married to God. In fact, I used to wear a ring on my ring finger so that guys won’t try to hit on me thinking that I am engaged. And if anyone asked, I would say, ‘Yeah, I am engaged to God’,” said the actress. Now what do you conclude out of Elli’s statement? Do you think she’s in a relationship with Hardik or do you think they’re just friends?