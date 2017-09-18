Emmy Awards 2017 red carpet: Priyanka Chopra, Nicole Kidman, Viola Davis, Issa Rae were the best dressed at the event

The Emmy Awards 2017 had our desi girl, Priyanka Chopra wowing us in a white studded Balmain creation. With her hair done in a sleek ponytail and berry lips, Priyanka casually slayed haute couture at the event. While she chose white, it seems like red was the colour of the night. Celebrities like Nicole Kidman, Issa Rae, Gina Rodriguez and Yvonne Strahovski opted for eye-catching hues of scarlet and crimson on the red carpet. Jane Fonda also opted for a hot pink gown that gave her a very fresh look while Viola Davis wore a shade of deep peach. We also loved Felicity Huffman’s lacy blue gown with a long train and deep back. Just check out these pics…

Jessica Biel

She struck the right balance between sexy and classy with this Ralph & Russo gown that had a flowy train and a high slit. The outfit that had a lot of sparkle was complemented with Forevermark Diamonds and Stuart Weitzman shoes.

Nicole Kidman

She wore this Calvin Klein by Appointment red outfit with jewellery worth over Rs two million by Harvey Winston. Nicole also did a twirl, a la Priyanka.





Viola Davis

The talented actress was nominated for How To Get Away With Murder and loves lively colours. Viola was a vision in this Zac Posen dress with Harry Winston jewels.

Zoe Kravitz

This Dior Haute Couture gown left everyone spellbound at the red carpet. She let her rainbow dress do the talking and opted for the zero makeup look.



Issa Rae

This actress was a presenter at the Emmys. We loved her red Vera Wang gown with that neat updo.

Felicity Huffman

She and William Macy were both nominated and indulged in a hot of PDA on the red carpet. Felicity wore a lovely icy blue gown with a lacy trail with stunning jewels. She was dressed in Tony Ward, Lorraine Schwartz and Christian Louboutin.

Priyanka Chopra

Our diva wore a white Balmain outfit studded with crystals and white feather trail. Dramatic eyes and berry lips added the drama

It was one stunning red carpet all in all. Plus, there were other actresses like Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern and Heidi Klum who looked fab. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…