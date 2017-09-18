Emmys 2017: Nicole Kidman pulls off a Priyanka Chopra twirl and we like it just as much – watch video

The 69th Emmy Awards took place at the Microsoft theater in Los Angeles last night! This year, several streaming shows of Netflix, Hulu and Amazon dominated the winner’s scene along with HBO’s TV series. The Handmaid’s tale, Big Little lies, Saturday Night Live, The Crown got lucky as they won awards across various categories. Big Little lies won in the Outstanding Limited series category, while Nicole Kidman one outstanding lead actress for the same show. The actress made a stunning appearance in a fiery red gown with low cut. The gorgeous gown was teamed with a side swept hair do and dark red lips. She looked absolutely gorgeous as she got on stage to receive her award. Also Read: Emmys 2017: This is Us star Sterling K Brown’s victory speech gets cut short and Twitter smells racism – read tweets

While she made for a breath taking appearance, it's her behind-the-scenes candor we love more! The actress has been caught twirling aorund in her gown and pouting for the camera. It's quite a treat for the sore eyes as she twirls aorund happily like a Disney princess. We couldn't help be reminded of another actress whose twirls became famous at the Emmys 2016. If you haven't guessed already, we are talking about Priyanka Chopra! Her twirls on the red carpet became quite famous. Thor star, Tom Hiddleston, who presented the awrad with ehr last year got her to twirl as well on stage! Priyanka Chopra of course enjoyed the moment not forget, she looked absolutely stunning! Whose twirls did you like more? Between the two of them, it really hard to choose, right? Check out Nicole's twirls here for now:

This year, the actress went in for a feathered, Balmain gown studded with jewels teamed iwth dark berry lips and a sleek ponytail. While some have loved her look, the trolling has begun too.