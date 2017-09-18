‘Best dressed’ or ‘looking like a snow leopard’ – Twitter is confused over Priyanka Chopra’s Emmys 2017 look

Even if she didn’t bag a single nomination, Priyanka Chopra surely knows how to attract the eyeballs when it comes to red carpet. So there she was at the 69th Primetime Emmy awards, slaying it like the Queen, her fans often herald her as, with her style statement. She had presented an award for the Outstanding Variety Talk Series to John Oliver (Last Week Tonight with John Oliver) with Anthony Anderson, but people couldn’t take their eyes off her dress. Priyanka Chopra was wearing a white Balmain gown, adorned with crystals. The highlight of her dress was the full, feather skirt train (that I am sure will give rise to a lot of appreciative memes). She had worn her hair in a ponytail with a deep berry lip and a bold red eye, giving that slight gothic look. Her makeup was done by Pati Dubroff, who used Laura Mercier, Glossier, and Sisley Paris products.

Naturally, her look won a lot of admirers on Twitter, some of them have been mentioned below…

Priyanka Chopra is one of the most gorgeous women I’ve ever seen. Stunning. #Emmys — Rand Duren (@RandDuren) September 18, 2017

Priyanka Chopra’s dress is the MOTHER! of #Emmys dresses — Max Weiss (@maxthegirl) September 18, 2017

Priyanka Chopra is best dressed hands down. Everyone else can go home now #Emmys — Diamond Gal (@ofumaofuma) September 17, 2017

Okay I changed my mind about Priyanka Chopra’s dress. I love it. #Emmys #Emmys2017 — Tom & Lorenzo (@tomandlorenzo) September 18, 2017

Um I think I just fell in love with Priyanka Chopra #Emmys — Jessica (@JessicaRaella) September 18, 2017

Watching the Emmys is just me audibly proposing to every actress/writer, but especially Priyanka Chopra in her presenting dress — Alex (@congletoonz) September 18, 2017

So we’re just gonna sit here and pretend like there’s ever been a woman as beautiful as Priyanka Chopra? Ok. #emmys pic.twitter.com/dYUffF6by4 — ᴍɪᴄʜᴀᴇʟ sᴡᴀʀᴛᴢ (@MrMichaelSwartz) September 18, 2017

Priyanka Chopra and Anthony Anderson look amazing! Priyanka is the second #hairgoals lady of the night #Emmys — Monique Jones (@moniqueblognet) September 18, 2017

But there were adverse reactions too…

I heard the Los Angeles Zoo lost a snow leopard. — Monica (@2lilmunchk1ins) September 18, 2017

I can’t decide if Priyanka Chopra’s dress is amazing or terrible. #Emmys — Emily Warren (@emilyk8) September 18, 2017

Priyanka Chopra’s dress is trippy, looks like she is wearing a falcon pic.twitter.com/vUiOfQbZoT — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) September 18, 2017

@priyankachopra I love you, but your dress did more damage to my eyes than the eclipse #EmmyAwards2017 — Peter Ghosh (@psghosh) September 18, 2017

So what do you think of Priyanka Chopra’s style statement at the Emmys?