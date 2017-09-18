‘Best dressed’ or ‘looking like a snow leopard’ – Twitter is confused over Priyanka Chopra’s Emmys 2017 look

Even if she didn’t bag a single nomination, Priyanka Chopra surely knows how to attract the eyeballs when it comes to red carpet. So there she was at the 69th Primetime Emmy awards, slaying it like the Queen, her fans often herald her as, with her style statement. She had presented an award for the Outstanding Variety Talk Series to John Oliver (Last Week Tonight with John Oliver) with Anthony Anderson, but people couldn’t take their eyes off her dress. Priyanka Chopra was wearing a white Balmain gown, adorned with crystals. The highlight of her dress was the full, feather skirt train (that I am sure will give rise to a lot of appreciative memes). She had worn her hair in a ponytail with a deep berry lip and a bold red eye, giving that slight gothic look. Her makeup was done by Pati Dubroff, who used Laura Mercier, Glossier, and Sisley Paris products.

Naturally, her look won a lot of admirers on Twitter, some of them have been mentioned below…

But there were adverse reactions too…

So what do you think of Priyanka Chopra’s style statement at the Emmys?