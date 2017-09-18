Emmys 2017: This is Us star Sterling K Brown’s victory speech gets cut short and Twitter smells racism – read tweets

While our awards are mostly called out for nepotism and predictability, the shows in the US are often called out for being sexist, misogynist and racist. Trust every show there to give at least one instance for people to pick out and bash the show for its ‘white people politics’. Remember the trend #OscarsSoWhite, a label given to Academy Award 2016 for not nominating enough coloured people on the show? Well, the latest victim seems to be Emmys 2017, when one of the winners’ speech was cut off by the music and people have doubts whether it’s because of his race.

Sterling K Brown, the star of This is Us, won the Best Actor in  Drama series and was giving a wonderful victory speech on stage, when the cutoff music was played before he could finish it. This draw a lot of ire from Twitter, who felt it was unfair on the actor when fellow winners like Nicole Kidman and Elisabeth Moss gave long speeches. Ironically, Sterling K Brown is the first black actor to win the Best Actor in a Drama in two decades. Also, Emmys 2017 also had made other racial breakthroughs with  Lena Waithe becoming the first African American woman to win an Emmy for writing in an comedy series and. Donald Glover also became the first black person to win Outstanding Comedy Directing. The latter also won the Best Actor in a Comedy series for Atlanta, while Riz Ahmed won the Best Actor in a Limited Series for The Night Of.

But then, this ‘cutoff’ issue crept in which nearly derailed what was a perfect evening of diversity celebration, with Twitterati calling out on subtle racism…

Sterling K Brown did complete his speech, but at the backstage.

So do you think the whole issue reeks of racism or are we thinking too much into this?

 