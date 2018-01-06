Engaged or not? Ranveer Singh holds Deepika’s back as they return from their week long getaway – view HQ pics!

The weekend is made for fans of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. Yes, the ‘royal couple’ is back in the Bay after their week long vacations. They are looking so refreshed and happy, especially Deepika. Both of them have worn denim jackets, white sneakers and glares. The blush pink jumpsuit looks great on Deepika. She was all smiles as they made an exit from the airport. Like a protective boyfriend, Ranveer Singh had his hand on her back. We can see how sweetly he escorts her to the car and sees that she is safe from the paps. All of us want a boyfriend like Ranveer! It seems both their families also accompanied them on the trip. Rumours are rife that they got engaged during the vacation. It was Deepika Padukone’s birthday yesterday and they had the occasion to do something truly special. (Also Read: Birthday Special: 7 times Deepika Padukone broke the internet with her viral pictures)

The couple were at the stunning islands of Maldives where they stayed in a private resort. It seems they love the space because of the scenery and the range of water sports if offers. There was a rumour that the couple were vacationing in Sri Lanka and were even planning to get engaged there. This happened after stories floated that Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma had done their marriage planning in Sri Lanka even flying in their family priest to the Emerald Isle. But it seems, Ranveer and Deepika were not in Lanka as reported. The couple are now ready to jump back into work. (Also Read: Sorry to disappoint you all, but Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are NOT getting engaged on her 32nd birthday)

There is some stress for the couple now with the Karni Sena asking for complete ban on Padmavati. Both these actors have put in heart and soul into the project. The film rechristened as Padmavat has still not appeased the community groups. Lokendra Singh Kalvi of Karni Sena told the media, “Members of the Rajput community will gather in Chittorgarh on January 27 to give a clear message that the sacrifice of Rani Padmavati has not gone in vain. Anyone who supports our call of banning the film can join us in Chittorgarh.” Stay tuned to BL for more updates…